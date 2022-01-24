BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,973,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.56% of Spire worth $365,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $64.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.82. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

