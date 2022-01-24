BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.44% of Gibraltar Industries worth $351,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $100.71.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

