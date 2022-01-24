BlackRock Inc. Sells 42,001 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.95% of Lancaster Colony worth $369,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,652,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 30.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LANC stock opened at $162.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.98.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

