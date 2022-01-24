BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.43 ($2.61).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.55) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.21) to GBX 255 ($3.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.