BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.85

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 869,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 148,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

