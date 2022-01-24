BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 212.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYI opened at $13.48 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

