BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.42

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 4415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
