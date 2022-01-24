BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.42

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 4415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.