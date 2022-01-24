Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Increases Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 655.77, a quick ratio of 655.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 1 year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01).
About Blackstone Loan Financing
