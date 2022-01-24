Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Increases Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 655.77, a quick ratio of 655.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 1 year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

