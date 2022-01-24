Blank Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.57 or 0.06590795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,026.06 or 1.00035277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

