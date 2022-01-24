BLink Trading 41% Lower Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $51,238.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

