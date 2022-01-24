Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 589,003 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.46% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $32,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

