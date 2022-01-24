Blue Protocol (BLUE) Market Capitalization Tops $173,103.82

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One Blue Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $173,103.82 and $45.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00042032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

