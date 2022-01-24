Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $451,084.49 and approximately $49.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

BLUE is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

