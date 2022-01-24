BlueCoin (BLU) Market Cap Hits $208,971.44

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $208,971.44 and approximately $19.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00248576 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.