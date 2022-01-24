BlueCoin Hits One Day Volume of $18.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $193,905.20 and $18.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00254493 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006275 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

BlueCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.