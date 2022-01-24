Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

BPMC traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.28. 1,160,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,730. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

