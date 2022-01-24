Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $7.51 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in V.F. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

