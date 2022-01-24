Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lyft worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $15,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

LYFT opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,732 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

