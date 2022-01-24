Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $60.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.