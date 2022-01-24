Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 340,724 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

NYSE:UAA opened at $18.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

