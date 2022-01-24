Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 52,307 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,307 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

MO stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

