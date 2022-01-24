BMO Capital Markets Cuts IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $118.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $135.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.