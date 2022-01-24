Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

