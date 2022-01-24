Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

