Bokf Na Buys Shares of 30,447 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.