Bokf Na Takes $1.04 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 613,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,220,000 after acquiring an additional 135,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

ABC opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $136.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

