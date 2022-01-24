BOLT Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $268,481.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOLT has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006122 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

