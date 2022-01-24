BOMB Price Tops $0.84 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $750,030.00 and $213,958.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,483 coins and its circulating supply is 894,695 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

