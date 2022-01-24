Bondly Price Tops $0.0544 on Top Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

