Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 312,870 shares.The stock last traded at $2,289.48 and had previously closed at $2,345.86.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,323.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,323.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

