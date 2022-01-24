Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Boot Barn worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6,623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

BOOT opened at $89.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

