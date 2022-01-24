BORA (BORA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $114.70 Million

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. BORA has a market cap of $712.73 million and approximately $114.70 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One BORA coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006042 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

