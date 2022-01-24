Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded to Outperform by CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.64.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$32.95. The company had a trading volume of 526,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,843. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.79.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.6293843 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

