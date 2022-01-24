Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.25 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and $3.25 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00245086 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006422 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

