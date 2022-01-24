Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.39

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 2393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $754.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

