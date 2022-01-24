Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EPAY remained flat at $$56.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,779. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,605,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

