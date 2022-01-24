Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of EPAY remained flat at $$56.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,779. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,605,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
