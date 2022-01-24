BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 551,006 shares.The stock last traded at $16.71 and had previously closed at $17.68.

Several research analysts have commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.23.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. Equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 29.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 134,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,030 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.