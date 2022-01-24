Breakline Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 33,431 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $162.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

