Breakline Capital LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up about 2.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.96.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $427.67 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.