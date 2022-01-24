Breakline Capital LLC Buys 7,353 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Breakline Capital LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 4.2% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

