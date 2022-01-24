Breakline Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Breakline Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 2.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $70.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -136.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

