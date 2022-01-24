Breakline Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Breakline Capital LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.3% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.67.

NYSE NOW opened at $481.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

