Breakline Capital LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.7% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Shares of AMD opened at $115.00 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

