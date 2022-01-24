Breakline Capital LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Anaplan makes up about 1.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 130.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anaplan by 127.5% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anaplan by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $44.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.