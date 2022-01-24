Breakline Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. Alphabet accounts for 4.3% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,536.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,868.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,807.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,797.28 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

