Breakline Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,020 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.56.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $474.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.