Breakline Capital LLC Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,581 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up about 8.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $55.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

