Breakline Capital LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. NetApp makes up about 1.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $84.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,809 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

