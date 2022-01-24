Breakline Capital LLC Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. Ciena accounts for 2.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Ciena by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock worth $2,871,528. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Ciena stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.