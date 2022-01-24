Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.23 ($103.67).

BNR stock opened at €76.14 ($86.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.54. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

