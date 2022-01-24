Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.23 ($103.67).

BNR stock opened at €76.14 ($86.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.54. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.92).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

